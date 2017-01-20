Court issues warrant of arrest for woman

A WARRANT was issued yesterday by the Boroko District Court for the arrest of businesswoman Rellice Manasinge for breaching her bail conditions.

Magistrate Laura Kuvi said it would be easy to locate Manasinge, 44, from Pitilu village in Lorengau, Manus, because she had a decent job.

She was charged with assaulting a Helen Paul along Henao Drive in Port Moresby on Dec 28.

It was alleged that Paul suffered a deep cut on her lips and received bruises on her face as a result of the assault.

The court also revoked Manasinge’s K200 bail.

The warrant is returnable on Feb 16.

The prosecution applied for the warrant of arrest after she failed to appear in court on three occasions.

