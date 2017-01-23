Court issues warrant of arrest

THE Waigani Committal Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man charged with grievous bodily harm after he failed to appear in court on three occasions.

Peter Thomas, 20, from Keri village in the Gumine district, Chimbu, had failed to appear in court on three calls.

Thomas was arrested and charged on Dec 27 last year at the Badili Police Station, National Capital District, after he allegedly caused grievous bodily harm to a Joe Kotro.

He was supposed to appear in court on Jan 11 but he did not.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli stood the case over to Jan 13 to give time for Thomas to appear in court. But he was absent.

The court again stood the case over to Jan 20 for further call but he failed again to appear.

The court issued a warrant of arrest and set aside his bail.

It was alleged that Thomas with his accomplices assaulted Kotro outside a nightclub in downtown Port Moresby on Dec 24 last year.

After the club closed, one of Kotro’s friends argued with some unknown youths at the car park which resulted in a fight.

Kotro went to stop the fight but he was punched and fell on the ground. He was kicked while lying on the ground.

A police vehicle arrived at the scene and the suspects fled leaving Thomas behind.

Thomas was brought to the Badili Police Station where he was charged.

Like this: Like Loading...