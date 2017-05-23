Court to jail six men for stealing

THE Waigani National Court will sentence six men convicted of conspiring to steal and stealing of K5.9 million from a security company in 2013 next month.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika heard submissions on sentence from lawyer representing the offenders and also from the State’s lawyer on Friday and reserved the court’s decision to June 2.

The six are Paul Steven, 35, from Henganofi in Eastern Highlands, Casper Louise, 46, from Salamaua in Morobe, Samson Banaso, 47, also from Henganofi, Hubert Korede, 48, and Stewart Korina, 30, both from Northern, and Gelison William, 39, from Misima in Milne Bay.

Their lawyer Edward Sasingian asked the court to impose a penalty of seven years on all of them on the charge of conspiracy and separate jail terms for the charge of stealing.

Sasingian asked the court that on the charge of stealing it should impose a jail term of 15 to 20 years on Steven and Louise because they benefited from K5,000 and K400,000 respectively from the stolen money.

