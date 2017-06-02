Court jails man for selling marijuana

THE Lae District Court on Wednesday sentenced a man from Dreikikir in East Sepik to 22 months imprisonment for selling marijuana.

Lae police apprehended Benny Wapi on May 26 at Nadzab market and found in his possession 10 packs of K10 rolls of marijuana.

When asked by the court why he was selling the illegal drug, Wapi said he was a student and was selling it to pay his fees.

Magistrate Pious Tapil when reading out Wapi’s sentence told him that there were other means of finding school fees and drug dealing was not one of them as it would only be an added trouble when the law caught up with him.

In another case, a 24-year-old man from Chimbu was convicted to 15 months imprisonment at Buimo for selling marijuana at Kamkumung market.

According to the police file presented in court, Sil Gene had in his possession 27 packs of K1 marijuana rolls when he was apprehend on may 25.

Meanwhile, Nelson Jimmy, 20, from Finschhafen, Morobe was sent to 12 months in Buimo for stealing K800 from a woman.

Like this: Like Loading...