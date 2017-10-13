Court judges in favour of Madang landowners

By DOROTHY MARK

THE National Court in Madang has ordered the Department of Lands and Physical planning and the Registrar of Titles to ensure landowners of the Milinch of Krangket Fourmil land in Madang get their land title.

Judge David Cannings, in January 2016, ruled in favour of hundreds of landowners in four villages who claimed to own Portion 237.

The land portion was further subdivided into smallER portions and sold.

Cannings had ruled that the party involved in selling land potions to interested buyers was involved in fraud and ruled that the land be forfeited and returned to the State.

He ruled again last Friday that land portions 1216, 1217, 1057, 1059, 1060 and 1061 on the Milinch of Krangket Fourmil not transferred by Selon Ltd, be forfeited to the State and made available to genuine traditional landowners.

Cannings ordered Department of Lands and Physical Planning to and the Registrar of Titles to take all steps necessary to give effect to the earlier order to transfer titles to the State to be made available to landowners.

He also ruled that Sali Tagau and Selon Ltd to pay liabilities of K3000 each to 14 individuals identified as plaintiffs, and total damages of K42,000 within two months.

Masuba clan chairman Wolfy Bamatu said people residing or buying land in the portions involved should know that the court had ruled in favour of the landowners and they should start vacating.

