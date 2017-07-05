Court officials have been terminated

I AM writing this letter in response to the article titled ‘No pay for officials’ in The National on June 26, 2017 to clarify the concerns of those alleged 83 village court officials regarding their non-payment of allowance for May 2017.

These officials have been revoked (terminated) of their appointment upon receipt of recommendations for their revocation from the Jiwaka Provincial Administration for alleged misconduct, which is in accordance with the Village Courts (Amendment) Act 2014, Section 20.

Once an official is revoked, he/she is automatically put off the payroll pending replacement, or further instructions, from the respective provincial administrations. Thus, their queries have to be referred to and addressed by their provincial administration accordingly

Dr Lawrence Kalinoe

Secretary – Department of Justice & Attorney -General

Like this: Like Loading...