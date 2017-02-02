Court orders clan leader not to sell, develop disputed land

By DOROTHY MARK

THE National Court in Madang has issued an interim order to a clan leader not to sell and develop a piece of land because of a dispute over its ownership.

Judge David Cannings ordered Paul Kamang to refrain from selling and developing Portion 64 Allotments 15 and 16. Kamang had allowed the construction of a house on one of the lots.

Secretary of the Department of Justice and Attorney-General Dr Lawrence Kalinoe and the State asked the court to stop Kamang from carrying out further development and commercial activities on the piece of land.

Lawyer Baffinu Wak representing Kalinoe and the State said the land was owned by the Madang provincial government and was given to the forestry department in 1989. But the department did not develop it. He said the provincial government then gave the land to the department of justice and attorney-general to build homes for its staff.

Kamang told the court that it was part of the Bidamon land regarded as customary land which his clan owned. Cannings issued the interim order to Kamang not to do any clearance work, development, sell it or any commercial activity.

Cannings ordered Kamang to file his affidavit by Feb 8 and served to the parties concern for the matter to continue for trial set on 13 Feb.

