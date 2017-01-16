Court orders companyto pay locals K25m

By ZACHERY PER

THE National Court in Goroka has awarded Chimbu businessman Peter Kama and two others more than K25 million for the unauthorised removal by a company of sand and gravel from a piece of land.

Justice William Neill ordered Covec PNG Ltd, a Chinese civil engineering company, to pay K25,980,064 as accrued interest from 2008 to the date of the judgment.

Peter Kama, Anna Kama and Micah Kama claimed that Covec PNG Ltd had taken rocks, gravel, sand and mineral deposits on their land known as Las Dombil 1 registered as 1239 C Milinch Mendi Fourmil Ramu in Barawagi, Kerowagi district, in Chimbu.

They had registered the land for a Special Agriculture and Business lease. They claimed that the company removed rocks, gravel, sand and deposits from the land without their authority.

Their lawyer Camilus Gagma said they were seeking compensation for the value of deposits removed and damage for trespassing and loss of profit of a rice growing project that was on the portion of the land.

The company argued that it had the authority to extract the deposits claiming because it was a State land.

Kama said the ruling was a precedent for cases where companies illegally removed resources for unjust gains.

