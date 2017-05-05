Court orders Customs to detain Australian

DAPHNE WANI

THE Waigani Committal Court on Wednesday ordered Papua New Guinea Customs to detain an Australian upon his entry into the country so court documents could be served him.

The order was issued by Senior Magistrate Cosmas Bidar in a private proceedings by Bank of Papua New Guinea for the accused David John Thomson, who is charged under the BPNG Act for taking 516.97 grams of gold out of the country.

Thomson, from North Queensland, was also charged with attempting to take out Papua New Guinea currency.

Bank of Papua New Guinea lawyer Kenneth Imako, from Allens Lawyers, told the court that there were difficulties in locating Thomson to serve him with court files.

He also informed the court that the law firm that Thomson engaged was no longer representing Thomson and they could not serve the files to its office in Australia.

Imako said that they have tried to serve the files through Trans Niugini Tours (TNT) but the delivery service company also informed them that no one with such a name lived at the mentioned address.

Magistrate Bidar issued the order considering the difficulties faced by Bank of PNG to serve the files and allowed for a two-weeks adjournment of the case.

The smuggling of gold and currency out of the country is regarded under Papua New Guinea law as money laundering. The matter will return to court on May 17.

