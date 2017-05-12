Court refuses to grant prisoner bail to contest general election

THE Supreme Court has refused to grant bail to a convicted prisoner who will be contesting in the general election.

Manslaughter convict Kiloh Samson asked the higher court for bail so that he could campaign for the election.

He will be contesting in the Moresby North East electorate in the National Capital District.

He was nominated on April 27 after receiving clearance from the Electoral Commission based on legal advice from his lawyers.

Justice Colin Makail, presiding as a sole Supreme Court judge, ruled that the court was not satisfied that Samson established exceptional circumstances for the court to grant him bail.

“The court must and should not be used to sanction bail merely because an applicant wants to contest the election particularly where he has been convicted and serving a long imprisonment term,” Justice Makail said.

The court also took into account the delay in moving the application as it was filed on Dec 20 last year and was moved on Tuesday.

“If the applicant had intended to contest in the coming election, he should have sought bail well before the commencement date of the election. He did not,” Justice Makail said.

Samson was convicted on Nov 21 last year on one count of manslaughter and he was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment on Dec 6 last year.

He filed an application for bail to Supreme Court on Dec 20 last year and also filed a notice of appeal against his conviction and sentence.

One of the grounds he relied on in his appeal was that the trial judge erred in convicting him on the evidence of the State’s sole witness who was the deceased’s sister when there were other eyewitnesses whom the State did not call during the trial.

