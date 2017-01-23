Court refuses teacher’s bail

By PERO SIMINJI

A MAGISTRATE has refused bail for a teacher charged with forgery and uttering false documents, saying his reason was not convincing.

Waigani Committal Court Mekeo Gauli told David Tei, 29, from Jiwaka, who made the bail application last Friday, that there was no evidence to show that he was a teacher.

Tei had applied for bail claiming that he was a teacher and wanted to be able to check his next posting.

“I will lose my teaching job if I remain in the Bomana cell to wait for my next court,” he said.

“Therefore, I am asking this court to grant bail so that I can check my new teaching post for this academic year.” Gauli told Tei that there was no letter to confirm that he was a teacher.

“You did not state where you teach – what school, university, college or a primary. There is also no confirmation letter from the head the school that you are attached with.

“This court find your reason to be false and not so convincing to grant you bail. Your bail is refused and you will remain at the Bomana cell awaiting your next mention.”

The matter is expected to return on March 24. It is alleged that on Dec 13 last year, Tei forged and uttered a Bank South Pacific withdrawal slip for the sum of K57,000.

He allegedly filled a deposit slip again to transfer the amount to a stationery company’s account with BSP in Daru.

