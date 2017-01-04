Court refuses urgent bid filed by Konivaro

THE Waigani National Court has refused an urgent application filed by former Clerk to Parliament Vela Konivaro seeking leave for a judicial review and to stay his tribunal hearing.

Justice Harold Terrence Foulds yesterday refused to allow Konivaro to file for a judicial review stating that he had no jurisdiction. Foulds ruled that the interim relief sought was not included in the application and there were no reasons stated for the interim injunction sought against the tribunal members.

Foulds said the application was incompetent and premature and refused the application.

The application filed on Dec 29 by Konivaro sought stay orders against his tribunal hearing.

The tribunal consisted of Justice Derek Hartshorn, Justice Martin Ipang and Justice Sir Kina Bona.

The tribunal found that Konivaro had engaged the services of a consultant when he did not have the authority to do so and convicted him on Sept 21, 2016. It also convicted him of failing to distribute public funds totalling K25,000 and for approving an organisation and management structure in the parliamentary services without authority.

Konivaro is awaiting the decision of the Leadership Tribunal.

