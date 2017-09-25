Court reinstates Morola as Labour secretary

By DAPHNE WANI

A COURT has reinstated Mary Morola as secretary to the Department of Labour and Industrial Relations after she was suspended by the Government in May.

Justice Collin Makail also ordered in the National Court in Waigani on Friday that George Bopi, appointed by Cabinet as acting secretary following Morola’s suspension, should vacate the position

Morola file a judicial review of the decision to suspend her as the head of the department.

Following her suspension, a Government team led by Personnel Department Secretary John Kali, was appointed to investigate the “serious allegations” levelled against her relating to the process of issuing work permits to foreigners.

Bopi, who was the Chief of Staff at the Prime Minister’s Office, was appointed to act in the position.

Justice Makail agreed that Morola was not given any opportunity by the minister to respond to the allegations raised against her.

The court found that Morola only found out about the allegations against her and her suspension through the media.

Justice Makail said the allegations raised against her were broad and wide-ranging in regards to the influx of unqualified foreigners into the country who were issued with work permits without proper processes and arrangements.

