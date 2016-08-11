Court rejects Andagali’s application for judicial review

A JUDICIAL review application filed by former PNG Power Limited board chairman Larry Andagali regarding a Cabinet decision to revoke his appointment has been dismissed.

National Court judge Justice Collin Makail said he was satisfied with a submission by the PPL board that Andagali had failed to appear in court to pursue the matter.

The court ordered that Andagali pay the cost of the proceedings.

Andagali on March 14 sought leave to apply for a judicial review of the NEC decision.

This was granted on March 21 and Andagali filed a notice of motion on April 4 for a judicial review.

Andagali’s lawyer Robert Salmon-Minak filed a notice on May 20 to withdraw the case. But he did not notify the other parties.

Andagali was absent when the matter was called on July 18, Aug 1 and Aug 4.

The PPL board comprising Andrew Ogil, Garry Hersey, John Mangos, Jamie Maxtone Graham, Finkewe Zurenuoc, John Paska, Sevesoa Maso and David Conn was named as the second defendant in the judicial review application.

Their lawyer Maryanne Tusais moved a notice of motion yesterday seeking to dismiss the judicial review proceeding.

Tusais submitted that the case should be summarily determined because Andagali failed to comply with the court directions and orders.

Related