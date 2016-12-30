Court rejects suspect’s bail

AN informant is the eyes and ears of the community when a crime has been committed, Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika says.

He said this at the National Court in Waigani on Wednesday when refusing bail for a suspect of an armed robbery involving K1.2 million at 7-Mile in Port Moresby last month.

Sir Gibbs told Tetemeh Jonah, a police reservist attached with the Hohola police station, that he should have acted logically before issuing a police issued firearm to a police informant, Alphonse ‘Ali’ Moha.

“The court would also like to know why Jonah allegedly gave the pistol to a person he personally doesn’t know,” he said.

Sir Gibbs said there were certain things the public needed to know, especially when and how a police reservist issued a police-issued firearm to an informant who had it in his possession for 12 days and returned it with K2000 on Nov 17.

The court heard that Jonah was driving to town to pick up his wife when he received a phone call from Moha for the pistol that was allegedly with Jonah.

Moha told Jonah that there was a police operation underway and he required the pistol.

Sir Gibbs said it was for the interest of justice that bail should be refused.

Jonah’s bail was refused and he would be in custody waiting for his court appearance at the Waigani Committal Court.

