Court report submitted

By Muhuyupe Soranzi

CHIEF Justice Sir Salamo Injia presented the 2015 Annual Judiciary Report to Governor-General Bob Dadae at Government House in Port Moresby yesterday.

“One of the features of the report is an identification of the backlog of cases experienced by the National and Supreme Courts in the year 2015,” Sir Salamo said.

“When we have a backlog of cases going back many years, obviously, that results in low productivity.

“Therefore, in terms of deposition of cases, we have identified 10 reasons or causes for this backlog of cases in this report and also made suggestions about how to address those causes.”

Sir Salamo said another feature of the report was about complaints that had been made against officers of the court, including judges.

However, Sir Salamo said he would not disclose the full content of the report as it was now State property and would soon become the property of Parliament.

“Since the process has not been completed, I’m not able to disclose any content of the report.”

He said the governor-general would present the report to the speaker of Parliament to table it for debate.

“Now that the report has been presented to the head of the State, the judiciary is expecting that the report will then be presented to the Speaker of Parliament when the new Parliament commences after the election.”

Sir Salamo said over the years, the judiciary had been submitting annual reports but they had not reached Parliament, or if they had, they were not presented and debated.

“What the judiciary wants to see is that once this report reaches Parliament through the office of the Speaker, it must be tabled and debated,” he said.

“Because that is the only evidence for the courts to report on its activities for the year.

“I would like to see Parliament receive this annual report and debate on it.”

Sir Salamo said the 2016 judiciary annual report was being prepared and would soon be presented to the governor-general.

Like this: Like Loading...