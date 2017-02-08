Court revokes pilots’ review

THE NATIONAL Court has dismissed the judicial review of eight sacked Air Niugini pilots against the airline.

The airline had dismissed the pilots in September last year.

Justice Collin Makail in his decision in Waigani yesterday found that their employment was of a private nature and the subject decision in each case was not reviewable.

He said their remedy lay elsewhere and they were at liberty to pursue it.

The plaintiffs, Captains Joseph Kumasi, Boris Ageda, Vincent Tongia, Benjamin Lopa, and Norman Daniel were employed under a contract of employment with Air Niugini Ltd while the others, Elijah Yuangi, David Seken and Abel Kanego, were cadet pilots.

On July 21 last year, the pilots were absent from work and Air Niugini asked them to provide a medical certificate to verify their claim of being sick.

The pilots were dismissed from Sept 1 to 15 for disciplinary reasons and they were found guilty of not undergoing medical checks, failing to attend work and sharing information on Facebook.

Justice Makail found that the pilots’ employment was not governed by statute because there was no statute providing for their terms and conditions of employment and termination.

