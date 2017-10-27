Court rules in favour of Babuaf clan

By JIMMY KALEBE

THE Lae District Court has ruled in favour of Babuaf clan in the Wampar local level government of Huon Gulf district in Morobe over the use of their clan’s name by the another.

The case, first filed in court in May 2014, has finally been decided on and their clan’s name is now safe with them.

Steven Judah Utin, son of Judah Utin – chief of the Babuaf tribe – said it was a long struggle for them to go through court and come out with a decision which is welcoming for the tribe and its clans.

He said the case was taken to court by Thomas Nen on behalf of the Babuaf Landowners Association to restrain a Bill Itamar from using the name Sa-ab Babuaf.

Utin can only use Sa-ab or Moswarang officially.

“This case has finally come to a rest and a decision was handed down which many of us are happy with and we are now looking at doing positive things for our people,” he said.

He appealed to both parties to respect the court decision.

Nen, who is the Babuaf Landowner Association president, said it was something that “most of us have been dragging”.

“Now that we have the title to that name back, I am appealing to our youths to stay calm and work closely with clan elders to bring community services to our people,” he said.

