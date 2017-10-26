Court rules in favour of Palma

By CHRISTOPHER YOWAT

The Court of Disputed Returns on Tuesday ruled in favour of a petitioner’s application to review a tax officer’s decision to tax and certify costs from an election petition.

Justice Collin Makail ruled in favour of Kerowagi MP Bari Palma after he filed an application challenging an amount of K275,119 which were costs incurred by his election petition of 2012, challenging the election of Camilus Bongoro as MP for the Kerowagi open seat.

The court heard that Palma was the petitioner in the matter, the Electoral Commission of PNG the first respondent and Bongoro the second.

The court heard that the costs was incurred after Palma lost the election petition that he had filed disputing the election of Bongoro. It heard that an objection supporting the application was filed on Oct 10, 2016, which basically set out the grounds of the objection to the taxing officer’s assessment and allowance of costs in his decision on Jan 26, 2016.

Justice Makail said the matter was the first in which an application was being sought to review the tax officer’s decision.

He ordered that the total sum allowed as cost for the Bongoro was K171,969.06 and not K275,119.

He also ordered that each party in the proceedings pay their own costs.

