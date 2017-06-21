Court stays decision on bankrupt case

THE Supreme Court has stayed a National Court decision that declared a candidate bankrupt for failing to pay about K300,000 in legal costs in an election petition that he lost in 2013.

Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia ordered that the Electoral Commission allow the candidate, Bari Palma, to contest in the general election for the Kerowagi open seat in Chimbu this year.

Sir Salamo said if Palma won the election, any person or candidate aggrieved by his victory was entitled to challenge him through an election petition.

Sir Salamo said it would be unfair for Palma to be removed as candidate by the Electoral Commission.

The National Court in Waigani, presided by Justice Derek Hartshon, declared Palma bankrupt on June 1 after he failed to pay a taxed cost of K275,119.06 in an election petition he filed against the winner of the Kerowagi open seat Camilus Dagimba Bongoro in the 2012 general election.

The National Court dismissed Palma’s election petition on Nov 13, 2013 and ordered him to pay costs to Bongoro, which was submitted by the taxing officer for the K275,119.06.

Palma disagreed with the amount, regarding it excessive and filed a review at the national court on Feb 26 last year.

While the review case was pending before Justice Colin Makail, Bongoro instituted an insolvency proceeding before Justice Hartshon on July 6 last year to enforce the same taxed costs.

Justice Hartshon, after deliberating on the matter, made a decision early this month – ordering that Palma adjudicate insolvent.

Palma filed an appeal in the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of Justice Hartshon.

The higher court ordered yesterday that the decision and the orders made by Justice Hartshon were stayed pending the determination of the appeal.

