Court stays leadership tribunal’s decision to dismiss Konivaro

By DAPHNE WANI

A LEADERSHIP Tribunal’s decision to dismiss the suspended former clerk of Parliament, Vela Konivaro, from office last year was stayed by the National Court in Waigani yesterday.

Justice Harold Terence Foulds said the court was satisfied that Konivaro had sufficient interest in the case and has filed without delay.

He added that the other statutory remedies had been exhausted and also granted the application for leave for a judicial review of the decision of the tribunal to dismiss Konivaro from office.

Konivaro filed an application dated Dec 29, 2016 seeking leave of the court to judicially review the decision of the tribunal dated Dec 15, 2016 to have him dismissed from the constitutional office he was occupying. He was suspended from office in 2014 .

The court heard that his contract of employment was for six years but the process in which his contract was suspended was not properly followed.

He only served a year and four months until he was suspended on Aug 7, 2014 pending the administrative process of enquiring into his allegations which was completed last year. A decision was handed down on Dec 15, 2016.

The decision resulted in a recommendation by the tribunal to dismiss Konivaro from office.

The court also ordered Konivaro’s lawyer to serve files on the Solicitor General’s office within seven days and for the parties to return to court on Jan 23 for the directions hearing on the substantive matter.

The tribunal found Konivaru guilty of engaging the services of a consultant when he did not have the authority to do so.

It also found that he failed to distribute public funds totalling K25,000 and for approving an organisation and management structure without authority.

