Court stops Pangu Pati members, agents from holding meetings

By DAPHNE WANI

THE National Court has issued a restraining order on Pangu Pati members or any of its agents from conducting any meetings purportedly of the party until further orders of the court. Justice Ere Kariko issued the order to all parties to maintain the status quo until the court properly hears an application filed by Pangu president Patrick Pundau seeking declaratory orders of the court.

The court allowed a two-week adjournment to give time to the respondents’ lawyer Roland Ababa from Henao Lawyers to seek further instructions and file responses.

The matter is set for hearing on Oct 17. Pundau filed an originating summons against Pangu Pati leader Sam Basil and three others seeking declaratory orders from the court to restrain the party council from conducting any meetings or performing its function. One of the orders sought in the proceeding through Pundau’s lawyer Asher Chillion from Namani Associates was to stay the removal of Pundau as the president.

