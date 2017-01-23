Court strikes case due to failure to file brief

THE Waigani Committal Court has struck out a case against a man charged with stealing after police failed to serve a brief on time.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli said three months had been given to the police to investigate and compile the brief.

Gauli ruled that the case against Caspar Lapanda, 50, from Porikira village in Lagaip Porgera District, Enga, be struck out for want of prosecution, and his K500 bail money be reimbursed.

Lapanda had allegedly threatened a tenant and collected K3000 cash from him as rental payment.

Police alleged that the money belonged to a Benjamin Lamu and his family.

Lapanda was also a tenant in the property owned by Lamu where he operated a trade store.

Lamu and her children lodged a complaint with police when they did not receive the money on August 31 last year at Hohola in the National Capital District.

