Court strikes out case of man charged with stealing

By PERO SIMINJI

THE Waigani Committal Court yesterday struck out the case a man charged with stealing more than K89,000, a second time around, for want of prosecution.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli told Michael Mike, 23, from Pangia, Southern Highlands, that his case was struck out previously for the same reason.

“In your very first committal court process, your case was struck out but upon complaints, you were arrested and charged again for the same offence,” Gauli said.

“You are going through the same committal process once again.

“And again police officers have failed to complete the police file and serve it to you on time. Your bail of K1000 must be refunded and you are to be discharged.”

On July 3, 2015, Mike, an employee of the police department, allegedly conspired to steal public funds through the Government payroll system.

Mike with two others allegedly created a false payroll file and made several false final entitlement back payment entries into the payroll system totaling more than K89,000. It was alleged that the false back payment was entered into the system and was due for disbursement to Mike’s account as a one off fortnight salary payment on one of the pay runs.

During the same period the defendant allegedly further conspired with his boss and made overtime back payment entries into the system totaling K12,000 which were due on the same pay run.

The fraudulent payment was allegedly detected before any transactions could be made and immediately stopped by the Department of Finance who later reported the matter to police.

