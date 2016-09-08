Court strikes out man’s case

THE Waigani Committal Court struck out a case of a man charged with false pretence because of slowness by police investigators.

Wesley Kopman, who appeared from bail on April 30, 2013, allegedly hired a vehicle in Port Moresby and did not pay the owner car rentals worth K281,000.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar told the court that four months was enough time for police to conduct investigations and serve Kopman a file.

He said all allegations took place in Port Moresby and all witnesses lived in the city as well.

“There was no reason why police could not complete the file on time and serve it to Kopman.”

The court ordered that the matter be struck out and Kopman’s bail money refunded.

