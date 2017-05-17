Court strikes out murder case

THE Central Committal Court in Waigani struck out a murder case recently because there was no police evidence to support the case.

Magistrate Ben Kome ordered the case of Andy Trudy Loi, 29 from Tubuseria village, Hiri district in Central, to be struck out for want of prosecution.

The court ordered that Loi’s bail be refunded and also ordered that he be discharged.

It was alleged by police that on July 26, 2016, at Tubusere village, Loi murdered Nou Rea Noua in the early hours of the

morning at the Sunadee Club Hall.

Like this: Like Loading...