Court tells man to await police pre-sentence report

By DAPHNE WANI

A MAN who used insulting and threatening words, and threw a can of beer at a magistrate at his home, has been told to await a probation officer’s report before he is sentenced.

Micheal Taria, 27, from East New Britain pleaded guilty in the Boroko District Court to three charges of using insulting and threatening words against senior magistrate John Kaumi at the latter’s home.

The incident happened on Nov 20 last year at the Veleke Apartments in Tokarara.

Taria also admitted throwing a can of beer at Kaumi when he was asked to leave the premises.

He also kicked the rubbish bins and disturbed other residents at the magisterial services apartments.

During the case yesterday, magistrate Mariestella Painap also queried why there was no probation officer in court to take notes of the proceeding and prepare a pre-sentence report.

“There are a lot of probation matters every day in court but there is no probation officer to take note on the cases,” Painap said. She said it was normal for a probation officer to prepare a report and submit it to the court before sentencing.

She adjourned the case to Jan 26 for a pre-sentence report and a victim-impact statement to be filed by the probation office before Jan 25.

Painap extended Taria’s bail of K300 to Jan 26.

