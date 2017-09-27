Court to view submissions on bail condition, conspiracy case

The Waigani Committal Court will look into submissions by the lawyer representing a man who attempted to defraud the State and breached a bail condition while awaiting trial.

David Kaya, 53, from Gowakoye village in North Fly, Western, was alleged to have breached his bail condition and conspired to defraud the State of money belonging to East Awin Refugee Camp landowners from the Department of Treasury.

He was charged with one count of breaching a bail condition and one count of conspiracy.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli yesterday adjourned the case to Oct 10 for the court to make a ruling after hearing the submission filed by the Kaya’s lawyer, who stated that the accused was not aware of his bail conditions and there were no independent witnesses and search warrant issued by the arresting officer to get a confidential document.

The court heard that the accused was previously arrested and charged for misappropriation, false pretence and conspiracy to defraud.

The matter went through the committal court before magistrate Gauli on Aug 25 last year and the accused was to stand trial at the Kiunga National Court on March 6 this year.

The accused was released on bail and one of his bail conditions was that he should not interfere with funds held in trust at the Department of Treasury for Iowara-East Awin Refugee Camp.

Police alleged that on the Dec 5, 2016, the accused, aware of the bail conditions, instructed his lawyer Samuel Olewale, who was also charged, to lodge a claim at the department to have K12 million or K5 million paid to Paiso Company Ltd.

It was alleged that the accused knew of the bail conditions yet conspired to defraud the state by writing a letter to the department advising that Paiso was entitled to that money.

Kaya’s bail conditions were issued by Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika in the National Court in Waigani.

