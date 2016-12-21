Courts to face reform

By DEMAS TIEN

CHIEF Justice Sir Salamo Injia says there is an anomaly in the present court structure which he plans to rectify.

He said the two-tier court structure adopted under the constitution had been an impediment to the development of the judiciary.

“As you know, we have a two tier court structure in this country in which the same judges sit in the trial court and appeal court and the same chief justice manages both courts, and the same court staff services both courts,” he said.

“I cannot recall a country in the Commonwealth that has that kind of court structure.”

Sir Salamo said one of the major reforms that he would make on behalf of the judges and judiciary would be to restructure the courts.

“The anomaly is that our founding fathers who drafted the constitution, with due respect, missed a point that prior to independence we had a three-tier court structure.”

He said prior to Independence there was a pre-independence Supreme Court which comprised a trial division and an appeal division.

The trial division was presided by a single judge and the full court was the Supreme Court. He said the final court of appeal was to the High Court of Australia.

“At independence they (founding fathers) did away with the appeal to the High Court of Australia.

“We’re left with two courts, the single judge Supreme Court became the National Court, retaining its trial jurisdiction.

“The full court became the Supreme Court.

“And in the constitution the Supreme Court is referred to as the final court of appeal. But it isn’t.”

Sir Salamo said it was time to revisit the constitution and correct it to change the court structure and introduce an intermediate appeal court.

“I’m glad to say that the Government has embraced the idea and (the) bill to amend the constitution has gone through two readings.

“We are waiting for the third reading which might come in the January sitting of Parliament.”

Sir Salamo said the judiciary had been going through major transformations in all aspects of its administration during the last seven years.

He said all major reforms that he wanted to achieve as chief justice were on track.

