‘Cowboy style’ party management failed election, says branch president

THE PNG National Party failed badly in the 2012 general elections because it was managed in a “cowboy style”, Western Highlands branch president Robert Mek says.

He revealed this in Mt Hagen during a meeting of party coordinators and executives last Friday.

Mek said there was no one on the ground to provide the technical support and manage the party activities.

“Since the death of the party’s two former parliamentarians – Paul Pora and Joe Mek Teine – the party has fallen badly,” he said.

Mek said there were issues which needed to be addressed as soon as possible in preparation for the 2017 election.

He called on parliamentary leader and Sinasina-Yongamulg MP Kerenge Kua and national president David Yak to organise a meeting to discuss pending issues.

Mek said if Yak or any branch president wanted to contest the elections, he or she must vacate their positions.

“This was what happened in the 2012, because there was no cooperation and understanding,” he said.

“We need to revive the strength and vision of the party before contesting election next year.”

Mek said the party had a constitution and guidelines which must be followed.

