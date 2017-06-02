Cowboys Scott to join capital Fun Run

CURRENTLY sidelined with injury, legendary North Queensland and Queensland Origin forward Matt Scott has added an extra sprinkle of stardust to an already impressive cavalcade of sporting celebrities attending Trukai Fun Run 2017.

The pistol sounds on the 35th instalment of the iconic Fun Run in Port Moresby and nine other participating towns and cities around the country next Sunday and it can be revealed that Scott will fly to PNG for the great race as a 2017 Trukai Fun Run ambassador.

He will be joined by another Cowboys favourite, retired Queensland centre Brent Tate.

The high profile duo will be joined by a host of SP PNG Hunters players, as well as to-be-confirmed Team PNG athletes in the country for PNG’s own “race that stops a nation.”

With over 80,000 Trukai Fun Run shirts already sold and each t-shirt representing a potential competitor, it is anticipated participation numbers will exceed 50,000 in centres nationwide on the day.

“We still have another 21,000 shirts left in Port Moresby which are on-sale now from Stop ‘n’ Shop, Waterfront and Boroko Foodworld supermarkets.

All proceeds from sales of the shirts support Team PNG and its involvement in international competitions during 2017.

The masses will converge on Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby early next Sunday, with registration opening at 3am. NCDC will provide transport.

