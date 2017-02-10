Cowboy’s secret to winning

Story and pictures by JACK AMI

FITNESS can be the key to any game although good management is also a vital part of any team sport.

Just ask former Kumul prop Chris Lome who strongly contends that proper management in sports is key to its successes. Lome now coaches rugby league team KMA Vims Cowboys and he is definite that good management led to the teams historic victory in the Agmark New Guinea Islands Super Nines Cup in Kokopo last month.

The team is sponsored by prominent community leader Kevin Ahipum (KMA) and PB Hire Cars Ltd principal owner Vimuru Bisambi who made the team’s travel to Tavurvurland possible.

“We took it (Super Nines) seriously and were serious in our approach for the event and that meant change of character and attitudes as the key to make us the number one team out of 16 in NGI Super 9s,” Lome said.

Coach Lome said that the 12- 10 win in the grand final against another Pom side SSG Roosters ended the team’s unbeaten run after nine matches.

“Our mission was to win the finals and give some of our potential talents an opportunity for the Agmark Gurias team management for possible selection.

“We have made history for the first team outside of NGI to win the Agmark Cup and K40, 000 and are looking forward to defending it in 2018. Lome said the majority of the players were selected from Digicel Cup franchises such as Gulf Isapea, Port Moresby Vipers, Simbu Lions and other two from West New Britain all reborn potentials in the Cowboys.

“We started off with changing the players attitudes which was also an excellent buildup and bonding for the team in the week before the event.

Players in the likes of Isapea’s Jackins Mark Olam, Jojo Forova, Joshua Thomas, Solomon Pokari, Francis Aihi, Samson Pirika, Pom Vipers Telix Kawage and Simbu Lions skipper Rex Maima, John Supa and Leo Samuel were outstanding in the matches. Labao siblings Balthasa and Leonard from Kimbe also stood out in the matches.

The two youngsters from Ulamona village in West New Britain were flown to the national capital to train with the rest of the team for several days so they could get used to the ‘style of play.”

Live wire full back Forova was rewarded with the man of the match award, presented by Agmark owner John Nightingale.

Team manageress Vicky Bisambi was also applauded for her contribution to the team’s victory.

Lome thanked National Housing Estate Ltd CEO Kevin Ahipum and PB Hire Cars Ltd principal owner Vimuru Bisambi for meeting all the costs.

“We were unbeaten with nine straight wins with impressive margins beating Kimbe RMI Muruks 22- 0, Warangoi Razorbacks 18- 0, Foreign Bats 10- 4, Brisbane CDMC 18- 10, Kavieng N4C Works 34- 0, Lihir Steamers 36- 4, Funeral Home Laumas 22- 8, semi final upset over defending champions East New Britain Hoodsco Wanderers 14- 6 and grand finals against sister city team SSG Roosters 12- 10.

Lome’s advice to the boys was that they were not going to Kokopo for a leisure trip but to play hard to win the NGI Super 9s Cup and bring back to NCD.

Sponsor, Ahipum said the contributions from Bisambi and he was to support the youngsters in their personal development.

“We allocated substantial amount of funds but we are doing so from our good hearts to develop the players and the game at large.

“Our support was rewarded with the major cash prize of K40, 000 and Agmark NGI Super 9s Cup,” Ahipum concluded.

