CPG 1, Funeral Home maintain lead in corporate 9s

By JACK AMI

SPORTS Eventz Corporate League Nines leading sides Central Provincial Government 1 and Funeral Home Laumas 2 maintained their unbeaten runs after their fixtures at the National Football Stadium Oval 2 last Sunday.

Defending champions CPG 1 were given a tough run by Spidertek before winning 10-8 to remain in the race while the Laumas 2 beat Goodman Fielders 10-4 to qualify for the preliminary finals on Sunday.

Both teams face off in the main fixture with a venue yet to be confirmed by Sports Eventz director Solomon Ravu.

Ravu said the semifinal draws were confirmed straight after the round seven games with all the teams playing two matches. CPG 1 were declared the competition’s minor premiers on 21 points.

The Laumas 2 were on the same number of points but were separated by points for-and-against.

The other teams that made the finals were Spidertek (17), Goodman Fielder (16), Laumas 1 (16), Department of Finance (15), Eda Ranu (15), PNG Power (15), Bishop Brothers (14), National Capital District Commission 1 (13), NCDC 2 (13), Paradise Foods (13), PNG Ports (13), Puma Energy (13), CPG 2 (12).

In other fixtures Laumas 1 beat Eda Ranu 8-0 and a much improved Department of Finance edged Price Waterhouse Cooper 9-8 in extra time.

Laumas 1 take on Finance in the sudden death fixture to make the final. In the bowl semifinals, CPG (2) beat PNG Power 12-10, Paradise Foods edged Puma Energy 10-6, National Capital District Commission beat Bishop Brothers 10-4 and NCDC (1) overcame PNG Power 12-6.

Sunday’s preliminary final will see CPG 2 take on Paradise Foods while NCDC 1 meets NCDC 2 to determine the bowl and pennant grand final berths.

Like this: Like Loading...