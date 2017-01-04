CPL plans to reopen shop

THE City Pharmacy Limited group expects to reopen its Waigani Central shopping in the second half of the year, chief executive Ravi Singh says.

Singh said the complex was a CPL flagship retail precinct and the company wanted to ensure that it continued to have the right tenant mix to serve customers.

“Recently, an Australian footwear retailer DSW (Discount Shoe Warehouse) opened its doors and we are expecting another exciting white and brown goods retailer to open by March 2017,” he said.

“With a supermarket, pharmacy, coffee shop, liquor store, clothing store, cinema, full-fledged hardware and home improvement store and now an international footwear retailer, plus Nationwide Micro Bank and hair saloon serving the customers, Waigani Central offers a one-stop shop. Our new Waigani Central supermarket is scheduled to open in the second half of 2017 after being completely rebuilt following the unfortunate fire incident of July 2015.”

He also said the company had been impacted by the shortage in foreign currency in the country but the group’s overseas suppliers had been supportive.

“Like most importers, we have been impacted by the shortage in foreign currency,” he said.

“We are in constant touch with our overseas suppliers to manage expectations.

“Our overseas suppliers have been largely supportive and understand the current situation.”

Singh noted that the company expects 2017 to be a year of consolidation for the CPL group with a focus on economies of scale and increasing productivity.

