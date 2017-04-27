CPL regrets breach of import rules

By MARK HAIHUIE

CITY Pharmacy Limited says it is disappointed with the illegal importation of Fijian kava by its joint venture partner, Jacks of PNG.

CPL chief executive officer Ravi Singh said it would not happen again.

The packets of kava came on the regular Air Niugini flight from Nadi and were confiscated on arrival in Port Moresby by PNG authorities.

Singh told The National that the company and its partners were committed to operating within the law and regretted the incident.

“Jacks of PNG is a joint venture between City Pharmacy Limited and Jacks of Fiji,” Singh said.

“The business is managed by our joint venture partners. We were disappointed when we came to know that the importation was done without an import permit.

“We have been assured by our partners that this was due to a communication breakdown in their import process and will not happen again in future.

“City Pharmacy Limited is committed to ensuring we always operate within the laws of PNG.”

Jacks of Fiji head of procurement Dilpesh Kumar said kava had been imported to PNG since last October and the detainment came as a surprise to them. This was the fourth kava consignment imported by Jacks of PNG.

“When we started this business with the first shipment on October 19, 2016, we were not advised on any requirement of import permit from PNG,” Kumar said.

“There are requirements for export in Fiji to get phytosanitary certificate from Biosecurity and this has been done for every shipment.

“The only difference this time around was that this shipment came as direct freight on Air Niugini. All previous shipments were cleared by DHL or came by sea freight.”

