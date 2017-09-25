CPNG to host Scotland in ICC fixtures

Papua New Guinea will host Scotland in crucial International Cricket Council (ICC) Intercontinental Cup (ICUP) and World Cricket League Championships (WCLC) round six fixtures at the newly-accredited one day/T20 international venue — Amini Park — next month.

The ICUP four-day fixture is from Oct 1-4 with play commencing at 10am on each day.

Heading into the match, the Hebou-sponsored PNG Barramundis are sitting in fourth place on 40 points, with victories over the Netherlands in round one and Namibia in round four, while Scotland are in seventh place on 37 points, having yet to register a victory in the ICUP.

The two WCLC fixtures are on Oct 6 and 8, with play commencing at 9.30am on each day.

These two fixtures are crucial as the battle for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 intensifies, with the top four WCLC teams advancing to the World Cup qualifier next year.

PNG and Scotland trail table-toppers Netherlands (16 points) by two and three points respectively.

“We are delighted to be hosting Scotland in these ICC ICUP and WCLC matches here at PNG’s home of cricket- Amini Park,” Cricket PNG chief executive Greg Campbell said.

“The matches promise to be hard fought on the field with both teams matching up very well.

“After the successful campaigns against Kenya and Namibia at home last year, we hope to keep that unbeaten streak going at home, but it will be very tough.

“These WCLC matches will be extra special for us as it will be the first time that CPNG will be hosting official one day international (ODI) matches at home after Amini Park was accredited by the ICC as an ODI/T20I venue recently.”

The public will be able to watch these matches free of charge, with public entrance to Amini Park via the Rita Flynn Courts in Boroko.

The public will not be able to have access through the normal entrance at Tura Avenue for these matches.

