Craft from tree bark popular

By Memo Hauke

ARTS and crafts designs made out of tree barks are famous in the Yangoru-Sausia district of East Sepik, according to Billy Mek.

Billy is helping his mother Sabrina Mek operate her arts and crafts stall at the PNG Women in Business Trade Centre in Waigani, Port Moresby.

Billy said his mum had wanted to venture into business but did not put that into practice until she heard of the trade centre opening in September. She started telling her relatives in the Yangoru-Sausia to provide the artefacts, which she would buy and resell.

Billy said when he arrived in Port Moresby from Yangoru and watched her business at the trade centre, he realised that she was creating a market in Port Moresby for the people back in the village.

“I then decided to help her and look after the stall,” he said.

The items include bush-rope pig designed key tag (K25), Garamut basket (K25), sea shell necklace (K10), wood designed fork, spoon and chopsticks set for K90.

“To fill the stall with artefacts, we bought souvenirs from the places that we visited around the country and sell it here. Example like highlands bilum, Manus shell-designed flower vase, coconut shell- designed craft and others. During the festive season, many of our items were sold out and we are in the process of travelling back to the village to collect more.”

