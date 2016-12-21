Create own jobs: Samar

By DEMAS TIEN

A senior public servant has urged graduates of a graduate development programme in Port Moresby on Sunday to create their own jobs.

Mineral Resources Authority managing director Philip Samar told the 11 graduates that completed the eight-month programme with PNG Eco Services Limited (ESL) that they were prepared well with necessary knowledge and skills to create their own jobs if companies did not employ them.

“I can see this programme has prepared you well for the future. We, employers, are not only looking for experience, we look for a right package in a person,” he said.

“If work doesn’t find you, go and find work. If you can’t find work, you create work.

“The future can be sustainable but it starts now, with you, to make the difference to ensure that we contribute to the development that meets the needs of the present time without comprising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs,” Samar told the graduates.

ESL board chairperson Ninning Jal told The National that the students that attended the ESL graduate development programme had a 90 per cent success rate of employment after graduation.

Jal thanked the Mineral Resources Authority for making the sixth ESL graduation a special event by sponsoring it.

She said recruitment for next year’s batch would be made soon.

Representing the 11 graduating students, Melissa Kari said it was indeed a fulfilling and wonderful eight-month journey for them.

“Eco Services had guide us well through its programme and prepared us for the future,” Kari said.

“The skills and knowledge gained will be a tool that we will now use to show our employers. We will take on any challenges and be an asset to them and not a liability.”

Some of the courses they undertook were occupational health and safety, risk management, environment management systems and social monitoring.

Like this: Like Loading...