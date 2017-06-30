We are created by God, the Bible is our guide

GREETINGS my fellow Papua New Guinean.

I would like to take this time to praise and thank our Creator for sustaining our life and giving us the liberty to decide how to live and most importantly how to worship Him as He has commanded in (Ecclesiastes 12:13) to abide in His living word `the Bible’ as our manual to follow Him on this sinful earth and to have eternal life in heaven.

Take for instance when a manufacturer or inventor creates something new it always provide manual or condition attached for its users to follow.

Likewise, we are created by God and He placed the Bible for us to study and exercise our lives on this earth for His glory.

Jerry Masse

