Creating, moulding innovative minds

Education Pacific Agency (EPA) has been actively promoting human resource development in the country since 2010, its director Jeffers Teargun Heptol says.

Heptol, a PhD student studying in China, said EPA has a vision to see people live quality lives through advanced education.

He said these people would be able to help others to alleviate poverty and contribute to nation building.

“We (EPA) encourage our students to have innovative minds by providing the necessary platforms for the students to attain the necessary skills for innovation.”

Heptol made the remarks after witnessing two EPA masters students graduate in Beijing recently.

Samson Kandato, who graduated with a masters in enterprise management said PNG needed to embrace research and development.

Another masters graduate Henry Pawako said “leaders should shift their self-centered ideology and focus on developing human resource in the country by teaming up with effective organisations such as EPA”.

Kandato and Pawako were grateful to EPA and are preparing to pursue PhD studies under EPA as well.

EPA encourages students to be innovative and it wants them to attain a PhD before they turn 35.

Eight students have graduated with masters and bachelor’s degrees under EPA since its inception and 90 students are currently studying abroad including China through EPA.

EPA will launch its Vision 2040 on June 18 in Shenyang, China.

Those interested to work with EPA can contact on edupacificagency@gmail.com or check its Facebook page Education Pacific Agency.

