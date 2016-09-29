Creative coaching vital for PNG rugby league

COACHING is a problem with our rugby league game.

There is no creativity in the game.

We need set-plays, over-head kicks, high bomb kicks, kick before fifth play.

The players should know when this “set plays” will come into action.

We are trying all the time to play a normal game – hit-ups all time but we do not have the size to make an impact hit-up.

Thus, we become easy picks in the tackles and we do not gain any meters at all.

Rugby is the game of making/gaining meters into opposite territory in a set. So the coach much come up with some creativity which is known as “setup plays” and every player is alerted and should know this when this set-up games will be applied.

Our players should know and drilled when to apply this set-up plays to gain more territory and eventually create mistake by our opponents or even score a try.

There is no creativity coaching by Michael Marum and his team.

Remember, we do not have the size to match other countries.

Therefore, we have to rely on our creativity plays, our own style of football where all our players in the field should know what to do and when to execute during the game. We cannot win or score at least a point by conventional game that everyone plays.

You know that in military wars there is “conventional war and gorilla war-fare”.

I suggest that our coaching staff should develop some type of gorilla war-fare rugby coaching.

It is a total disgrace and heartbreaking watching the Prime Minister 13 game 2016.

Marum, you are not creative enough to unsettle the Australians/opponents game plan. You played their style of football and you will never match them in size, skills and set-plays.

Thus, you will never win against Australia or other countries. The classic example about the creative playing is the “Ipswich Jets Club” in the QLDs Intrust Supper Cup.

Be creative and develop your own style of warfare and go to the battle come 2017 World Cup games. You have an opportunity as PNG Kumuls coach.

Please make your people proud by just wining at least a one or two games in 2017 World Cup match here in PNG.

Die-Hard Kumul

Morobe