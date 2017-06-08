Credit Corp boosts Sparrows Netball Club with K25,000

THE Sparrows Netball Club in the Port Moresby competition received a timely boost of K25,000 from Credit Corporation.

The sponsorship was part of the commitment made by Credit Corporation chief executive officer Tor Bowen last year.

Club official Lawrence Lahari thanked Bowen for honouring his commitment. The sponsorship is worth K50,000 over two years (seasons). The first payment of K25,000 was made last year.

Under Credit Corporation sponsorship, the club has performed extremely well in the competition.

In the junior grades, the Under -17s won the grand final while other grades made the finals.

The U10s lost in the grand final while U13, U15 and U21 teams made the play-offs but lost.

The premier team finished fourth out of eight teams.

The club is known for producing some of Papua New Guinea’s best players who are now members of the Pepes, including Kilala Owen, Nerrie Adula and defender Margaret Eka who is making a comeback.

Lahari said this season the club had entered teams in all junior divisions and the premier division.

Sparrows have 150 active players, making them one of the biggest netball clubs in the Port Moresby premier netball competition.

