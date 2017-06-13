Cricket PNG appoints Macindoe as chairperson

HELEN Macindoe was appointed as the first female chairperson for Cricket PNG at its annual general meeting last week.

Macindoe, owner and managing director of Pure Water, was announced as the chairperson during the annual general meeting last Tuesday.

Macindoe becomes the seventh chairperson to be appointed on the Cricket PNG board since it was formed in 1973.

She will follow Justice Thomas (1973-1982), Nigel Agonia (1982-1986), Veari Maha (1986-2001), William Maha (2001-2005), Mick Nades (2005-2016) and Wayne Dorgan (2016-2017). She is the first female to take the post at Cricket PNG and the only female chairperson of a national cricketing body of the top 16 countries.

“Cricket PNG has a long history of being overseen by boards made up of highly competent and professional people,” Macindoe said.

“That history and the commitment of those involved to the highest levels of good governance have contributed to cricket’s growth in PNG and also to the organisation’s strong standing amongst the international cricket community.”

She will lead a new Cricket PNG board comprising Rio Fiocco (deputy chairperson), Michael Harrison (secretary), Paul Kiruwi (treasurer), Johnson Kalo (women’s cricket director), Justin McGann (infrastructure and development director) and Dean Ani (affiliated associations representative).

