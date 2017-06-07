Cricket PNG continues development of HQ

CRICKET PNG recently completed K2 million worth of renovations on its offices and facilities at the home of PNG cricket, Amini Park.

Additions included new change rooms and viewing areas as well as a media centre where scorers and the media can now sit in comfort with a great view of the ground.

In accordance with International Cricket Council regulations, the match referee and third umpire will be located in a separate room.

CPNG chief executive Greg Campbell, pictured, told The National that he was grateful to the ICC for providing most of the funding for the renovation.

Work on the grounds included the installation of fully automated sprinkler system which will water the grounds at any time, night or day. The system is backed up by newly installed water tanks.

“We’re in a time of the year where in the next six months we’re not going to get much rain,” Campbell said.

“So to keep that (the grounds) up to ODI standards that was one of the major improvements.”

“We are very proud of what we archived there.

“We’ve done it with ICC help but also our sponsors to get it up and going. All this work was done in preparation for the hosting of Scotland later this year,” he said.

Amini Park and the adjacent Colts Oval were previously under cricket’s control with the sport spending a significant amount of money on improvements prior to the 2015 Pacific Games before the state’s intervention.

