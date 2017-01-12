Cricket PNG delighted with TV deal

CRICKET PNG is delighted that Cricket Australia has signed media rights agreements in Fiji and Papua New Guinea last month.

In PNG, Cricket Australia entered into agreements with both free-to-air operators for the next two years; NBC PNG for the Australian men’s and women’s internationals, and EMTV for the KFC Big Bash League.

“This is wonderful news for the cricket loving public of PNG, who will now have the opportunity to watch some of the best international cricket on free-to-air TV,” Cricket PNG chief executive officer Greg Campbell said.

NBC will be the exclusive free-to-air broadcast partner for both the Australian men’s and women’s internationals played in Australia, with simulcast wherever possible on NBC Radio.

This includes the 2017-18 Ashes series.

EMTV has secured exclusive free-to-air rights for the KFC Big Bash League.

Like this: Like Loading...