The cricket scores PNG gets in league

WHEN are we going to learn our lesson with the cricket scores Australia is scoring against us in every Prime Minister’s 13 match?

The Papua New Guinea rugby league administrators seem to be taking this event as a joke.

There seems to be no serious preparation for the team and we seem to be picking players who lack the physical strength and size to match the Aussies.

There is a World Cup coming up and the Australians are serious about selecting their team while we are just being complacent because rugby league is our national game.

The administrators should come up with a bottom-up plan for a long-term goal to improve things. Please don’t tell me that the Hunters are part of the plan. I have seen and heard enough.

I want to see retired heroes like Marcus Bai, Stanley Gene and Adrian Lam – apart from Michael Marum – to be in the forefront of revamping rugby league.

The Prime Minister’s 13 is akin to the Kumuls and because of that we should have looked nationally and internationally for the best team to match the Kangaroos, New Zealand Kiwis, Great Britain Lions and even Wales or France.

If the current administrators fail us again this time around in the World Cup, we should ask for nothing less than their head.

Peter Akori

Okapa, EHP

