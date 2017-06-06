Cricket unveils Hebou Shield

CRICKET PNG yesterday launched the nation’s premier first class competition, the Hebou Shield, with the first match starting today at Amini Park in Port Moresby.

Papua New Guinea being one of 16 countries in the world to have obtained One-Day International status means there is a need for a high level domestic competition for both men and women.

CPNG has to fulfil its obligations of the International Cricket Council, but also to the local cricket fraternity by ensuring the development of the game.

The 2017 edition of the Hebou Shield will see two men’s teams – the Diggers and Hammers – battle it out in the three-day men’s competition.

While three teams will compete in the 50-over men’s competition.

The women’s competition will consist of 50-over and T20 matches, involving three teams — Diamonds, Piranhas and Sharks.

The best male and female cricketers in the country will participate in these matches across two months (June and July) at Amini Park and CPNG’s second oval in the Bisini sports precinct.

The Hebou Shield concept is a revamp of the old CPNG National Championships were all affiliated associations would compete as part of the national selection process for international tournaments.

The shield competition was first introduced in 2008 as the SP Super Series under the banner of SP Brewery.

Since then the competition has existed under various names in line with sponsorship naming rights.

Like this: Like Loading...