Cricket’s continuing rise given boost by Telikom

DEVELOPING the future generations of cricketers is the key to maintaining PNG’s competitiveness on the international stage according to Cricket PNG chief executive officer Greg Campbell.

With the current successes enjoyed by the Hebou Barramundis and City Pharmacy Limited Lewas, the next generation of cricketers must be development to build on and improve the fortunes of the national men’s and women’s sides. Cricket PNG in partnership with Telikom PNG announced a K150,000 sponsorship deal, specifically aimed at the U17 development programme.

He thanked Telikom for coming on board and providing support in developing future PNG cricketers.

“This is a major stepping stone of Cricket PNG, what we saw happening out on the field todayis the pinnacle, it’s the development work that happens in the background which is our main business”,

“We want our junior players to come through. Ensuring that PNG remains competitive in the years to come,” Campbell said

Telikom PNG CEO Michael Donnelly told the media:

“Telikom sponsors a lot of sports in PNG and we are happy to partner with Cricket PNG with the sponsorship of the U17 development programmes.”

Campbell, a former Australian Test and one-day player, thanked Telikom for having the foresight in joining Cricket PNG to develop the future cricketers in the country.

“We’re looking long term all the time and a major part of this is youth development.

“We want our junior players to come through, knowing what they have to do to reach the top level,” Campbell said.

