Crime alert in Lae

By JUNIOR UKAHA

BUSINESSES in Lae are tightening security in their premises as the city braces for an upsurge in criminal activities following the mass breakout of inmates from Buimo prison last Friday.

Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Alan McLay is warning businesses to be on the alert and to take precautions.

“This is of the greatest concerns to us. We know that such breakouts have a corresponding effect on the increase in criminal activities in the city,” he said.

“We have taken note of the warning issued by police following the escape. We have advised members to be on alert and take precautions.We have advised them not to stop for people and improve security in and around their premises.”

The chamber looks after the interests of businesses in Lae. Dubbed the country’s industrial hub, business in Lae has recently been expanding with multi-billion kina infrastructure development on its main port, airport and highway.

During the breakout by 77 prisoners at around 11am, warders shot dead 17 and recaptured three who are now in hospital.

A joint police-prisons team is looking for the 57 still at large.

In 2015, 50 escaped from the prison in a similar breakout. Last year, it was 87 who fled, with 12 shot dead by warders.

Metropolitan Superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jr warned city residents and businesshouses to improve security as an increase in criminal activities was expected.

McLay said it was one of the overcrowded prisons in the country and the reason a lot of escapes had happened there which made the job of warders difficult.

Meanwhile, Angau Memorial Hospital doctor in charge of the Accidents and Emergency Department Dr Alex Peawi told The National yesterday that the bodies of the 17 inmates were brought to the hospital by warders between 7pm and 8pm last Friday.

“They were brought in at dark. They have all died from bullet wounds,” he said.

“Three injured prisoners were treated for bullet wounds at the Accident and Emergency Department and taken to the wards. Their conditions are stable. Prison officers are guarding them.

“We appeal to the relatives of the dead prisoners to come and identify them before post mortem is conducted.”

