Crime rates alarming, says Justice Sawong

By NICHOLAS SIREO

THE Lae National Court had experienced an alarming rate of serious crimes in the past months, resident judge Justice Don Sawong says.

He said the court dealt with serious crimes averaging about 25 to 30 cases every month.

“That is distressing and I don’t know if the police are working very hard or people are committing more serious crimes out there,” Sawong said.

He said the high number of serious cases increased their workload because there were strict rules, procedures and trials to be followed for National Court cases unlike the village courts.

“Lae court has definitely experience an increase in cases lately. It is very challenging for us. If persons accused are found guilty, then we hear their case and move on. But if they are not found guilty, then that leads to other processes,” Sawong said.

He acknowledged the Governments’ policy of bringing judicial services to the people in rural areas and they had taken steps to set up sub-registries in the districts.

“Judges will not be confined to the provincial headquarters as they would go out on circuit to district headquarters to acquit cases and bring judicial service to the people,” he said.

Sawong told The National that a regional court complex for Momase region would be built in Lae.

“We have a plan in place and we have acquired a land which will be used to build this complex that might have about four or five judges. A court of appeal judge might also be based there,” he said.

